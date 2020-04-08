Red Dead Online Players Can Earn 5 Gold Bars This Week Just For Logging On

Big rewards for Daily Challenges and a double XP event are now available for all crackshots and jockeys this week in Red Dead Online. Additionally, any player who logs on before April 14 will earn 5 Gold Bars just for playing. There’s plenty of rewards and XP this week regardless of how you play.

Red Dead Online is running an all new Daily Challenge multiplier, where players who complete a Daily Challenge three days in a row will be rewarded. The reward includes 10 Special Health Cures, 10 Special Miracle Tonics, 10 Special Snake Oils, and 20 Incendiary Buckshot Slugs. These gifts will arrive at the Post Office or in your Camp Lockbox within 48 hours of completion.

Players who enjoy Showdown Modes and Races will be pleased to hear that both modes will be running a double XP event for the entire week. Any XP earned from either event will be doubled, making this a great opportunity to try out the Races or Showdown modes if you haven’t already.

As always, there are some big discounts on in-game purchases, with the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalogue taking 70% off select items. Rifles, pistols, and pamphlets are currently 40% off. Ponchos, shirts, and all items included in the Wilderness Outfitters store (except for the Butcher’s Table) are 50% off. Off-hand holsters, gun belts, draft horses, war horses, pants, and gloves are all a whopping 70% off this week. Now is a great time to get that war horse or pair of pants you’ve been saving up for.

The discount clothing items from last week are still available until April 13, so make sure to catch those deals before they expire.

A portion of all online purchases this month and all of May will be going towards COVID-19 relief thanks to Rockstar and Take-Two. This includes purchases made in Red Dead Online and GTA Online. During this time, Rockstar has promised that online events in both Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V will continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with teams at Rockstar now working remotely.

Red Dead Online is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC for those who own Red Dead Redemption 2. A current PlayStation Plus subscription or an Xbox Gold subscription are needed to play online on PS4 or Xbox One.