Red Dead Redemption 2 comes to Xbox Game Pass as a fan-favorite departs

Red Dead Redemption 2 was unquestionably one the biggest games of 2018, but if you’re an Xbox One owner who missed it at launch, you’ll soon have your chance to play it without spending full retail price on it. Microsoft has announced that the game will be coming to Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers will be able to download it and play through it without having to pay anything beyond their monthly subscription price.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will definitely act as a carrot on a stick for some of those who haven’t taken the plunge on Xbox Game Pass yet, and that’s probably exactly what Microsoft is counting on. Unfortunately, Red Dead Redemption 2 is only joining the console version of Game Pass, so PC players will have to get their western kicks some other way.

Microsoft also revealed that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be replacing Grand Theft Auto 5 on Game Pass, so it seems that Rockstar still wants some degree of exclusivity for its titles. Red Dead Redemption 2 is joining Game Pass on May 7th, the same day that Grand Theft Auto 5 is leaving – if you’ve been playing Grand Theft Auto 5, Microsoft reminds that you can use your Game Pass membership discount to buy the game at 20% off; you just have to do that before the game leaves.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is almost certainly going to be a popular title when it lands on Game Pass, so Microsoft is giving subscribers the chance to pre-download the game. You can do that using the Xbox Game Pass mobile app, so if you want to start playing the minute it goes live, that feature might be worth a look.

There’s no word on how long Red Dead Redemption 2 will be available through Game Pass, though it’s worth noting that by the time it leaves, Grand Theft Auto 5 will have been live for a little over four months. In other words, it’s probably best to play Red Dead Redemption 2 as soon as it lands on Game Pass, because it probably won’t be around for very long.