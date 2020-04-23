Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass in May

Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 will be added to Xbox Game Pass for Console in May, Microsoft announced Thursday. Rockstar’s 2018 release will replace an older Rockstar game, Grand Theft Auto 5, when Red Dead Redemption 2 hits the program on May 7.

Microsoft said players can preload Red Dead Redemption 2 by using the Xbox Game Pass mobile app now. While you wait, you might as well boot up Rockstar’s GTA 5 while you’ve got the chance — despite being more than 6 years old, it’s still wildly popular. Xbox Game Pass members can also purchase GTA 5 “for up to 20% off” while it’s still part of the Xbox Game Pass program, Microsoft said in the news release.

Red Dead Redemption 2, when it hits Xbox Game Pass, will include all the Story Mode content, Photo Mode, and access to Red Dead Online.

Xbox Game Pass for Console is $9.99 a month and gives players “unlimited access to over 100 high-quality console games.” New games are added regularly; in April, Xbox Game Pass have subscribers gained access to Journey to the Savage Planet and Yakuza Kiwami. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes console and PC access and costs $14.99 per month — but Microsoft is currently running a new subscriber promotion with a starting price of $1.

