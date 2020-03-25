Red Dead Redemption 2 Online Has Moonshiner XP Bonuses And Discounts This Week

Red Dead Redemption 2 has outlined the bonuses and discounts for Red Dead Online this week, and anyone looking to tackle the Moonshiner missions will be rewarded handsomely. Rockstar has announced that from March 24 to 30 players will receive a 50% Role XP Boost on every Moonshiner activity, including sell, bootlegger, and story missions.

You’ll need to be Trader Rank 5 or have completed a Trader sell mission before jumping into the Moonshiner specialist role, but if you’ve done that you’re good to go. You’ll also receive a 10 gold bar discount on all Moonshine shacks this week, so it’s a great time to make some headway on the Moonshiner role.

On top of this, there’s a 40% discount available on all roadster horses and the same discount for band expansions. Furthermore, players who manage to fill all seven Outfit Slots this week will get a free off-hand holster, and they’ll be able to choose from any below rank 70. You can also get a bonus of RDO$100 by completing three role challenges for any role.

The Last Stand Showdown series will also run during this time. It’s a new variant on Last Stand, where players spawn next to a random weapon and then fight to be the last player still alive. The maps for this series are Annesburg Mine, Armadillo, and Cemetery.

Finally, various rank rewards are active from now until June 1. Every ten levels up to Rank 60 you’ll earn new bonuses, including discounts and new items. Twitch Prime users can also get a Collector’s Bag, a Polished Copper Moonshine Still Upgrade, and 5 Moonshiner Role Ranks, while PlayStation Plus subscribers will be given three free Ability Cards.

Rockstar has promised that online events in both Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V will continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic, even though the teams at Rockstar are now working remotely.