Redmi Band is a sub-$15 fitness tracker with a 1.08″ color display, 14-day battery life

The affordable fitness band comes in a total of four colors – Black, Red, Blue, and Brown.
- Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand today launched its first fitness tracker.
- The Redmi Band features a 1.08-inch color display and is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.
- It has been priced at just 99 yuan ($14) in China.
Xiaomi is currently one of the leading players in the global wearables market, thanks to its Mi
Band line of affordable fitness trackers. Its Redmi sub-brand has now entered the wearables market (via MyDrivers) with its first fitness tracker, called the Redmi Band.
The Redmi Band sports a 1.08-inch color display and offers over 70 watch faces to choose from. Placed below the display is a capacitive button for UI navigation. Redmi’s first fitness tracker also offers sleep tracking, sedentary reminders, multiple sports modes, heart rate monitoring, and a built-in USB-A connector for direct charging. While the Redmi Band doesn’t come with NFC and a few other features that are available on the Mi Band 4, it is claimed to provide up to an impressive 14 days of battery life on a single charge.
The Redmi Band’s retail price has been set at 99 yuan ($14) in China, which makes it more affordable than Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4. It will be available for crowdfunding in the country for 95 yuan ($13) from April 9. While Redmi hasn’t announced any plans of launching the fitness tracker outside China yet, we wouldn’t be surprised if it debuts in India and a few other markets sometime later this year.
