Redmi Note 9 Pro Max launch sale delayed, Note 9 Pro on sale today as expected

The company did not say when it’ll be available for purchase.

If you were impressed by our preview of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and were hoping to get your hands on its slightly more powerful sibling, the Note 9 Pro Max, the company has some bad news for you. The phone’s inaugural sale in India has been delayed.

📢 ANNOUNCEMENT: Due to recent state lockdowns across the Nation, we’re postponing the 1st sale of #RedmiNote9ProMax to a later date. We’d like to confirm that the sale of #RedmiNote9Pro WILL HAPPEN as scheduled, tomorrow (24th) at 12 noon. ❤️️ Thank you! #NoMiWithoutYou 🙌 pic.twitter.com/h69wBRnoNw — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 23, 2020

As the company’s announcement shows, there’s no word yet on when the phone will finally be available to buy in the country. Redmi blamed the lockdowns in multiple states across India for the delays.

The one bit of silver lining? The Redmi Note 9 Pro’s second sale is proceeding as planned, and the phone will be available at 12 PM IST for purchase on the company’s Indian website as well as on Amazon starting at ₹12,999.

