Reel News: Reviews of “The Hunt,” “Bloodshot,” and “My Spy”

Welcome to Reel News, our weekly segment that looks at what’s coming out in theaters and what’s worth your money this weekend. Join Erin Keeney and Riley Winn as they take a look at The Hunt, Bloodshot, and My Spy.

First up is The Hunt, a movie that has been surrounded by some controversy. The film takes place in the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory where a group of wealthy Americans gather to form plans to kidnap and hunt down ordinary people (called “Deplorables”) for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted knows the hunter’s game better than they do. The movie has a strong ensemble case, including Hilary Swank, Emma Roberts, Betty Gilpin, and Justin Hartley, and is produced by Blumhouse Productions. Keeney notes: “This feels very current, but is loosely based on a short story from 1924 called “The Most Dangerous Game.” The Hunt heads to theaters March 13.

Next up is Bloodshot, staring Vin Diesel. Diesel plays a soldier recently killed in action who’s brought back to life to become a superhuman biotech killing machine named “Bloodshot,” who is controlled by the company that created him. “But soon his memories come flooding back, and he breaks out of the facility to get revenge,” says Keeney. “The company that created him has control over his body, his mind, and even his memories, so he doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not,” Winn says. “His eyes look creepy, and the superpowers are cool!” Bloodshot shoots into theaters March 13.

Finally, we have My Spy, a family-friendly movie starring Dave Bautista, Kristen Schaal, and Ken Jeong. The movie follows a spy (Bautista) who is sent on a routine surveillance operation to spy on a family. But when the family’s 9-year-old daughter Sophie catches him, she convinces him to let her be his sidekick, unleashing a battle of wits. “It reminds me of Kindergarten Cop or The Pacifier,” says Winn. Early screenings have received positive reviews. My Spy hits theaters March 13.

If you’re going to see one movie this weekend, says Winn, make it Bloodshot.

