REI Outlet Sale: Up to 60% off Fitbit Versa, GoPro Hero 8, and more

Woohoo! It’s time for another REI Outlet Sale.

From March 13 through March 19, big-ticket items like the Fitbit Versa and GoPro Hero 8 are in the discount bin. The fun doesn’t end there, though: REI will knock an additional $20 off your order for total amounts of $100 or more (note: This is $100 must be spent at the REI Outlet, and not Shop REI).

So, what are the standouts? The must-haves? The unmissable offers? Those would be a Black Diamond Sprinter Headlamp for $60 (was $80), a Celestron Elements ThermoCharge 10 Power Pack and Hand Warmer for $45 (was $60), and a Topeak PanoComp X Bike Computer for $85 (was $170).

We also came across two fantastic offers on Shop REI: A Fitbit Versa for $170 (was $200) and a GoPro Hero 8 Black for $350 (was $400). Just keep in mind that these offers aren’t eligible for the additional $20 discount that comes with spending $100 at the REI Outlet — but they’re still no-brainers.

There’s nothing better than a predawn or post-sunset run. These can often be dangerous, though — particularly if you live in a rural area where street-lamps are nothing more than an urban legend. The Black Diamond Stride Headlamp will change that, illuminating the road or trail ahead.

Designed for running, it’s lightweight and even has a taillight that can be switched on to alert traffic approaching from the rear of your presence. Best of all, it’s water-resistant, so there’s no need to yank it off and retreat to cover if the heavens open up a minute into the circuit. It will survive it.

The ThermoCharge 10 Power Pack and Hand Warmer features a massive 10,000mAh battery that can be used to charge two devices at a time and a built-in hand warmer that can heat for up to 12 hours reaching temperatures up to 114 degrees Fahrenheit. Celestron’s intended use? Camping. But we have another idea…

… It’s winter. It’s freezing outside, and the morning commute is nothing short of a nightmare. So what better way to make it more tolerable than with a portable charger that doubles as a hand warmer? It’ll keep you warm on the way to work and your devices alive on the way home. It’s a win-win.

Frequent cyclist? You need the Topeak PanoComp X Bike Computer. Just hook it up to your bicycle and it will start tracking the current speed, altitude, ride time, and the temperature. It can also be configured to track your heart rate and calculate the number of calories burned in real-time.

All of this information can then be shared with a connected smartphone via Bluetooth, where the data can be exported to Strava. Just like the Black Diamond Sprinter Headlamp, the Topeak PanoComp X Bike Computer is also water-resistant, so it can withstand a quick splash or never-ending shower.

The Fitbit Versa is a thoroughbred fitness tracker, offering monitoring for all sorts of workouts, including biking, weights, and interval training. It even comes with a built-in virtual coach that will walk you through an entire workout and log information such as distance traveled and calories burned.

There’s a smartwatch element to the Fitbit Versa, too. Android users can take calls and send quick text replies from the watch. The rest of us have the option to store up to 300 songs on the Versa for offline listening through a pair of Bluetooth earbuds or headphones like the Apple AirPods Pro.

Last, but not least, we have the GoPro Hero 8 Black. The latest action camera in GoPro’s line-up, it can shoot video in 4K Ultra HD at up to 60 frames per second with HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization making sure it doesn’t look like it was shot on board a rollercoaster across any resolution and framerate.

The most notable difference between the GoPro Hero 8 Black and the GoPro Hero7 Black is a new, more practical design. This sees mounting arms built into the Hero 8 Black — eliminating the need to purchase an option clip-on frame. Accessories like lighting fixtures now affix to the camera itself.

