‘Reimagined’ E3 2021 scheduled for next June

The Entertainment Software Association has notified partners that E3 2021 will be held June 15th to 17th, 2021, according to GamesIndustry.biz. The ESA canceled E3 2020 last month due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak but is reportedly working on a “reimagined” event for 2021.

There’s still no word on whether North America’s biggest annual gaming conference, held annually since 1995, will return in some other form in 2020. When it announced the cancellation of this year’s E3, the ESA said “We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020.”

E3 has traditionally been one of the biggest weeks for new video game announcements, but several big companies, including Sony, had pulled out of the event prior to its official cancellation. Other gaming and tech events, including SXSW, the Game Developers Conference, Facebook’s F8, Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference, Google I/O 2020 were also canceled this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.