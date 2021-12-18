Release date, leaks, rumors, and more for the iPhone 14 – the ultimate pre-launch guide

iPhone 14 release date, rumors, leaks, and more – the complete pre-launch guide

APPLE is working on a major redesign of the latest iPhone in secret at its California headquarters.

But what will the next-generation smartphone look like? Based on the latest iPhone 14 leaks and rumors, we’ve put together a guide.

We believe the iPhone 14 will be Apple’s next big smartphone.

We’ll never know for sure what Apple’s plans are, but we’re anticipating a major new iPhone in late 2022.

That’s because, when it comes to the iPhone, Apple essentially does the same thing every year.

We anticipate significant improvements in 2022.

Because Apple made minor changes from iPhone 12 to iPhone 13, this is the case.

As a result, experts believe Apple is planning a major move for the iPhone 14.

Importantly, Apple is a creature of habit, releasing iPhones in a predictable pattern every year.

The big launch always happens in September, and it usually happens on a Tuesday or Wednesday early in the month.

We anticipate the event to take place on September 13 or 14, 2022.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 will begin on Friday, September 16.

And we’re anticipating a September 23rd release date for the iPhone 14.

The Apple event will be announced a week before it is scheduled to take place.

Also keep in mind that Apple may hold a separate event for other gadgets in October or November.

Naturally, none of these dates are guaranteed, but they are the most likely.

Apple could also shift the entire pattern a week earlier, holding an event on September 6 or 7 and releasing the iPhone on September 16.

However, we believe the later event is far more likely.

We won’t know the exact design of the iPhone 14 until it’s released.

Even then, we may be in the dark – iPhone news is always a pleasant surprise late at night.

However, we’re already getting tidbits of information about the mysterious phone.

Ming-chi Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst, has predicted that high-end iPhones in the 2022 range will have a 48-megapixel main camera.

Kuo believes this will allow for impressive 8K video capture, according to Mac Rumours.

According to the analyst, the notch on iPhones’ front screens will get smaller, and by 2023, it may be gone entirely.

The selfie camera, which is required for Face ID, could be hidden beneath the display.

Another of Kuo’s theories is that by 2022, the iPhone lineup’s screen sizes will be reduced.

It’s possible that we won’t see an iPhone Mini…

