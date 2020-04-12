Released in mid-May for PS4 and Switch

Dungeon of the Endless will also be released on May 15, 2020 for PlayStation 4 and Switch. In addition to Spanish and Portuguese translations, Ayairi Whairydd alias “The Pug” is available as a new member for the start crew. The extensions Deep Freeze, Death Gamble, Rescue Team and Organic Matters are already included in the version. A Signature Edition for Switch is being created in collaboration with Merge Games. The game developed by Amplitude Studios and distributed by Sega is being implemented by Playdigious for the two consoles.

In our test for the PC, the atmospheric mixture of role-playing, tower defense and dungeon crawler scored “good” (2014). The implementations for iPad and Xbox One also received a “good” rating (for testing) in 2016.

Brief description: “Dungeon of the Endless is a dungeon defense rogue-like, in which the player and his group have to protect the generator of their crashed ship while exploring a growing dungeon, fighting monster waves to reach the exit.”

