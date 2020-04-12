Remember That PS5 Spider-Man Tech Demo? That Was Running on an Early, Low-Speed Devkit

Marvelous

You can always rely on the users of Reddit to dig deep into their favourite topics. While we wait to get our first proper glimpse of PlayStation 5 gameplay, then, here’s a fascinating tidbit: the Marvel’s Spider-Man tech demo which emerged last year demonstrating the speed of Sony’s next-gen system was based upon an “early, low-speed” development kit.

That’s according to Wired, who first reported on the demo a month or so before it emerged courtesy of a shaky cam social media post. If you never saw it, you can watch it below:

And here’s what Wired wrote about it: “Spidey stands in a small plaza. Cerny presses a button on the controller, initiating a fast-travel interstitial screen. When Spidey reappears in a totally different spot in Manhattan, 15 seconds have elapsed. Then Cerny does the same thing on a next-gen devkit connected to a different TV. (The devkit, an early ‘low-speed’ version, is concealed in a big silver tower, with no visible componentry.) What took 15 seconds now takes less than one: 0.8 seconds, to be exact.”

Obviously, the PS4 Pro is a little faster in the embedded example, but the PS5 loading time is identical, suggesting this is the same demo that Wired saw. It means that the next-gen console’s final devkit may be able to load the Insomniac Games developed open worlder even faster, which is just mind-boggling, isn’t it?