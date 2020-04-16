Reminder: Claim Your Free Copies of Uncharted, Journey Even If They’re in Your PS4 Library

You can own them forever

As part of its Play at Home initiative, Sony has made Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey available for free on the PlayStation Store until 5th May. Of course, many of you may already have claimed these games as part of previous PlayStation Plus promotions, but you should still redeem them and we’re going to explain why in this article.

Whenever you “purchase” a PS Plus game, it’s yours to own as long as you remain a member. Extending your subscription will also extend your license, but you will lose access to the software should you ever decide to quit the service. In the case of the abovementioned titles, however, you can override this and own the games forever by simply adding them to your basket again.

We’ve tested this for ourselves and can confirm that we now own both games outright. They were previously tied to the duration of our PS Plus subscription, as we’d claimed them both through the service in the past. Hopefully this is an indication that Sony intends to fix an age-old problem with the PS Store, as previously it was impossible to purchase titles already obtained through subscriptions.