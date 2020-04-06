Reminder: Grab March 2020’s Free PS Plus Games Before April’s Lineup Arrives

Last chance

April 2020’s free PlayStation Plus games for PlayStation 4 will arrive tomorrow, 7th April, meaning that you have less than 24 hours to claim March 2020’s PS Plus roster. As has been the case for a while now, this was a good month for Sony’s subscription service, with the generation-defining Shadow of the Colossus remake and, well, Sonic Forces leading the charge.

Next month’s lineup includes the excellent Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and the hard-as-nails simulation racer DiRT Rally 2.0. You can find a recap of all free PS Plus games in 2020 through the link.