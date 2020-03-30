Reminder: Superb PS4 Racer Driveclub Goes Offline Tomorrow

Last lap

The humble arcade racer has endured a torrid generation on the PlayStation 4, so it’s only fitting that it should conclude with Evolution Studios’ outstanding exclusive DriveClub being taken offline. The title – which was delayed before launching in a dismal state – was resurrected with outstanding post-release support, and still stands as one of the best PS4 racing games you can buy.

Unfortunately, you can’t actually buy it anymore, as it – along with its compatriots, DriveClub Bikes and DriveClub VR – was removed from the PlayStation Store last year. Its servers will be subsequently disabled from 31st March, leaving a shell of a game. You will still be able to download and play it if you happen to own it, but multiplayer was obviously an enormous part of this package.

Do you have fond memories of DriveClub? Are you disappointed by the state of racing games on the PS4? Pour one out in the comments section below.