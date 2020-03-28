Replay favorites from the past with the SEGA Genesis Mini on sale for $40 today only

This blast from the past is on sale for a limited time! For just one day only, GameStop has the SEGA Genesis Mini console on sale for just $39.99. That saves you 50% off its usual cost of $80, and shipping is free!

Nostalgia’s Cool SEGA Genesis Mini console

Packed with 42 legendary games, this SEGA Genesis Mini is perfect for the old-school gamer who’s fiending for a rush of nostalgia. It comes with two wired controllers and all the cords you’ll need to set it up at a new low price. $39.99 $79.99 $40 off See at GameStop

The SEGA Genesis Mini is perfect for the nostalgic, old-school gamer in your family. It’s a miniaturized version of the original SEGA Genesis and packs in 42 awesome games from the past, including various Sonic the Hedgehog games, Castlevania, Earthworm Jim, Virtua Fighter, and of course, Tetris. You’ll also receive two wired controllers with the console’s purchase so you’ll be ready for two-player right out of the box.

This SEGA Genesis Mini console also comes with all the cables you’ll need to hook it up to your TV and power it on. You won’t need to buy anything extra! You can see a full list of games and learn more about this new retro console in this Everything You Need To Know guide.

GameStop offers free shipping on all orders totaling $35 or more. Due to recent changes to store procedures this month, customers cannot shop inside GameStop at this time.

