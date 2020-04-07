Report: My Hero Academia season 5 is on its way

Thanks to a leak of next week’s issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, American audiences now know that a fifth season of the popular superhero-school series My Hero Academia is in the works. Class 1-A and 1-B will return for what is expected to be an adaptation of the manga’s “Joint Training Arc.”

Surfaced by Anime News & Facts, scans of the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump #19 reveal an announcement for My Hero Academia season 5. No release date has been set for the new slate of episodes, but with one more episode left in the show’s season 4 finale, fans can expect that info soon.

This season provided further context about Class 1-A’s standing in the school — or rather, the skepticism from members of Class 1-B and beyond, given how much trouble they were stirring up. It focused more on school antics than the series’ superhero shenanigans. Much of the season’s back half focused on preparing for a school celebration, and in Class 1-A’s case, putting on a concert.

In the manga, the “Joint Training Arc” follows UA’s best and brightest as Class 1-A and Class 1-B go head-to-head in competitive training. It also features fan favorite Hitoshi Shinso on his quest to join the hero course, and new revelations about the superpowers of everyone’s favorite fragile son, Izuku.

