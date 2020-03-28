Repsol manufactures hydroalcohol gel supplies equipment for the ‘Covid-19’ test

Repsol has started producing hydroalcoholic gel at its Móstoles technology center to donate to hospitals and health personnel and has supplied equipment for the ‘Covid-19’ test in response to the health crisis due to the coronavirus, the company reported.

The production of this disinfecting solution, at an initial rate of 3,000 liters per week, is being carried out following the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO). However, the group plans to increase this production in the coming weeks.

The company chaired by Antonio Brufau has adapted the Repsol Technology Lab teams dedicated to the production of competition lubricants for the production of hydroalcoholic solution, given the current health emergency situation.

Likewise, Repsol will also provide the La Paz Hospital with laboratory equipment from its facilities with which about 500 daily coronavirus detection tests can be carried out.

The company is also donating different materials, such as gowns, to different hospitals with greater needs and centers close to its industrial complexes. .