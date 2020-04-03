Resident Evil 3 Charlie Doll locations guide and maps

Scattered throughout Resident Evil 3, you’ll find 20 Charlie bobblehead dolls based on Toy Uncle’s founder. Destroying them all will earn you a Record in the game, as well as the Goodbye, Charlie! Achievement or Trophy.

In this guide, we’ll help you find all 20 Charlie Dolls. We’ve got maps for each area with the locations marked, and then we’ll have screenshots of each bobblehead as you’ll see it in the game.

We’ve numbered them on the maps and in the text below for ease of reference, but the game doesn’t number them.

There is one Charlie Doll to find in the Redstone Street Station Subway Station.

As soon as you get control of Jill in the Subway Station — before you even follow Carlos at all — turn around and go up the stairs. At the top, look between the two newspaper boxes by the school bus for a Charlie Doll.

When you reach the Downtown area, there are two Charlie Dolls to destroy.

Up on the second story catwalk, head for the Drugstore Owner’s safe room. Creep along the left wall and take out the lurking zombie. Look high on the shelves along the east wall for another Charlie Doll. Return to the safe.

Behind the counter in the Donut Shop, look in the right (southeast) corner for a Charlie Doll next to the microwave.

Inside the Subway Control Room, there’s one Charlie Doll.

Inside the Subway Office Control Room, look under the left side of the Control Panel for a Charlie Doll.

There is one more Charlie Doll in the Subway Power Substation Control Room.

At the north end of the Subway Power Substation Control Room, turn left (west) and look at the top of the shelves next to a cardboard box for a Charlie Doll.

After you pick up the Lock Pick, you’ll be able to get the last Charlie Doll in the Downtown area.

With the Lock Pick, head to the Toy Uncle shop Downtown. Look to the right in the display behind the Mega Man statue for one of the Charlie Doll.

During Jill’s brief excursion to the Sewers, there are two more Charlie Dolls to find.

As you approach the Lab in the Sewers’ Lower Waterway, look behind the grate at the end of the tunnel for this Charlie Doll.

Once you have the Battery Pack in the Sewers, you’ll be able to open the door to the exit. Go through that door and about halfway up the staircase. Turn around, and there’s a Charlie Doll right over the door.

After your fight at the Demolition Site, you’ll make your way through a new part of Downtown.

You’ll find this Charlie Doll in the house you’ll pass through after you visit Gun Shop Kendo.

While Carlos explores the Police Station, there are two more Charlie Dolls to find.

Before you go into the Police Station, go down the stairs and head east to the Courtyard. This Charlie Doll is on a low wall on the left.

When you make it into the Safety Deposit Room, this Charlie Doll is along the back wall on top of the shelves.

After Carlos is done in the Police Station, Jill will have to walk through a short section of Sewer Tunnels. There’s one Charlie Doll to get here.

There’s an excellent chance you’ll never see this Charlie Doll — we sure didn’t. It’s along the right side of the hallway shortly after the Dilapidated Shelter. If you use an Mine Round (like we did) to handle the zombies in the hallway, you’re likely to destroy it without even noticing. Check the bunk rooms along the right of the hallway to make sure.

After the Sewer Tunnels, Jill will cross the Clock Tower Plaza to have a fight with Nemesis. Before you have that fight, there’s one Charlie Doll to destroy.

After the Subway Tunnels, you’ll find yourself in the Clock Tower Plaza. Cross to the west side, and look for this Charlie Doll behind the green truck.

There is one Charlie Doll on the first floor of the Hospital.

As you head into the Hospital as Carlos, you’ll pass this Charlie Doll on a gurney right before you enter Lab Reception.

There are two more Charlie Dolls on the Hospital’s second floor.

When you reach the Roof, look on the ground to your right for this Charlie Doll.

In the Sickroom attached to the Nurses’ Station, this Charlie Doll is (frustratingly) hidden in the trash can in the southwest corner.

After Jill wakes up, her Lock Pick will let you into the halls that lead to Underground Storage. There is one Charlie Doll to find on your way there.

Inside the loading dock room just before you get to the Underground Storage elevator, look for this Charlie Doll on the forklift.

There is only one Charlie Doll to find in Underground Storage.

After you pick up your first fuse in Underground Storage, you’ll squeeze between a couple shelves. After that, watch along the right side of the aisle for a Charlie Doll at about shoulder height.

The final two Charlie Dolls are in the NEST 2 facility. They are both on the second floor (2F).

After you pick up the Override Key in the unnamed room on the second floor of the NEST 2 facility, step through the door to the north onto the balcony. Look in the shadow to your left (west) for a Charlie Doll.

You’ll find this Charlie Doll in the small room attached to the back of Lab 1.