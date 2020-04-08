Resident Evil 3 guide: Every safe code and locker combination

There are five safes and lockers in Resident Evil 3. The codes and combinations are usually nearby, so you’ll be able to figure them all out with a little work, but wouldn’t it be nice if they were all in one place?

In this guide, we’ll tell you where to find every safe combination and locker code in the game (and just give you the answers).

Near the Donut Shop, there’s a catwalk that leads to the room where the Drugstore (Pharmacy) Owner met his end next to his locked safe. The Drugstore Owner’s Journal has a clue about where to find the safe code in the nearby Pharmacy — Left 9, right 1, left 8.

In our second playthrough, this code became Left 9, right 3, left 7.

Playing as Carlos in the Police Station, you’ll find a safe in the West Office. The code is in the Darkroom on the Internal Memo — 9 left, 15 right, 7 left.

You’ll find the combination to the Locker Room locker on the first floor after the Operations Room — CAP.

The last code in the Police Station is in the Safety Deposit Room — DCM. This locker is in the Third Floor Hallway.

The combination for the Nurses’ Station safe is in the Operation Room (you’ll need the Hospital ID Card) on the RE: Lost Items note — 9 clockwise, 3 counterclockwise.

The rest of the locked items in Resident Evil 3 are either behind a chain or a yellow lock. For the chains, you’ll need the Bolt Cutters from Downtown // Garage. For the yellow locks, you’ll need the Lock Pick from the Subway Power Station.