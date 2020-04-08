Resident Evil 3 guide: Subway Station Monument puzzle

Resident Evil 3 only has one really big or complex puzzle to solve — the Subway Station Monument. You’ll need to find three Jewels and take them to the Monument to receive a few items that’ll help you in your fight.

In this guide, we’ll tell you where to fine each of the Jewels, and what you’ll unlock at the Monument.

In the Downtown // Donut Shop safe room, pick up the Fancy Box and examine it. Open it to reveal a Red Jewel.

Once you get the Bolt Cutters from the Garage, head back to the Supermarket. Cut the chain on the door to find another Fancy Box inside. This one has the Blue Jewel inside.

Once you pick up the Lock Pick, head back to Toy Uncle (it’s across the street from the Supermarket) and open the yellow lock on the door. The Fancy Box inside has the Green Jewel.

With the Red, Green, and Blue Jewels in hand, head to the Monument in the corner of the Subway Station safe room. Place them in their slots to get a Hand Grenade, a Tactical Stock (Shotgun), and a Hip Pouch.

The Tactical Stock will increase your accuracy with the Shotgun, and the Hip Pouch will increase your inventory by two slots.