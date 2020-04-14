Resident Evil 3 has sold 2 million copies in its first five days, 50 percent of sales were digital

Capcom’s newest title is already racking up sales.

Resident Evil 3 released not even two weeks ago and we already have an idea of how well it is doing. According to a new press release from Capcom, Resident Evil 3 has sold 2 million copies in its first five days. Additionally, the split in copies sold was almost 50% digital.

The original game, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis sold a total of three and a half million copies during its lifetime, so the remake has already sold over half its progenitor’s sales. The Resident Evil franchise has been selling strong over the couple of years, with this press release also mentioning that Resident Evil 2 (2019) has sold over 6.5 million copies, with 3 million sold in its first week on the market.

For reference, several other Capcom games over the last couple of years have also had strong sales. Devil May Cry 5 crossed 3.1 million sold earlier this year, while Monster Hunter World surpassed 15 million copies sold and is Capcom’s best-selling game of all time.

With both Resident Evil 8 and a remake of Resident Evil 4 rumored to be coming in the future, the next couple of years are also stacked for this survival-horror franchise. In my review of Resident Evil 3, I wrote that “While a couple of things could’ve been tweaked to provide a longer experience, Capcom provides a fantastic survival horror remake that carefully balances the action with the terror.”