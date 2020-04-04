Resident Evil 3 Launch Guide: Where To Buy, Deals, Steelbook Edition, And More

Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 remake went above and beyond last year, becoming not only one of the best games of 2019 but a major success, outselling the original game it’s based on in under a year. It’s not surprising Capcom would follow it up with a Resident Evil 3 remake while the iron is hot. What is surprising, however, is that it released just over a year after its predecessor. Resident Evil 3 is out today, April 3, for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. That’s right–you can head back to Raccoon City right now.

The game has the same over-the-shoulder third-person perspective as Resident Evil 2 rather than first-person scares in the vein of Resident Evil 7. Capcom showed off the first official gameplay for Resident Evil 3 Remake in a Twitch stream. For more on our impressions, check out GameSpot’s Resident Evil 3 review.

Resident Evil 3 also comes bundled with Resident Evil Resistance, an asymmetrical 4 vs. 1 online co-op game in which one player controls the Mastermind, setting traps and hunting down a group of Survivors as the other players race against the clock to escape.

If you’re itching to get your copy or just want to know your options, check out Resident Evil 3’s two editions along with some launch day deals on the game below.

If you pre-ordered either version of Resident Evil 3 ahead of its April release date, you received an exclusive Classic Costume Pack that includes Jill’s original outfit and Carlos’ original hairstyle. Most retailers aren’t offering that bonus at launch, unfortunately.

Best Buy, however, does have an exclusive bonus of its own: a metal steelbook case featuring Resident Evil 3 artwork on the exterior and interior. This comes with any purchase of the physical standard edition for PS4 or Xbox One

The standard edition of Resident Evil 3 comes with the base game and Resident Evil Resistance. The Resident Evil 3 standard edition is selling for $60. You can order it now at the below retailers or directly from the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, or Steam. However, we’ve also rounded up a few deals on the game below.

Xbox One (digital): $55 with code EMCDHDE23

Xbox One (physical): $50 (part of Target’s B2G1 free offer)

PC: $46.79

The Resident Evil 3 Collector’s edition is sold exclusively at GameStop in North America. The Collector’s edition includes a physical copy of Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil Resistance, any pre-order bonuses, a Jill Valentine statuette (similar to the Leon figure offered for Resident Evil 2), a hardcover art book, a double-sided poster featuring a map of Raccoon City, and a digital Resident Evil 3 soundtrack. It retails for $180 USD at GameStop. UK fans can pre-order the collector’s edition at retailer GAME for £215.

The Resident Evil 3 Collector’s edition seems to be a hot item for fans; GameStop sold out not long after the listings went live. Both the PS4 and Xbox One versions are sold out, but keep checking back, as it could come back into stock sporadically.