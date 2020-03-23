Resident Evil 3 Makes Knife-Only Runs a Possibility All Over Again

Ditch the bullets

Last year’s Resident Evil 2 made knife-only runs all but impossible for speedrunners by adding a durability meter to the weapon, meaning they’d break after a handful of slashes. That won’t be the case in Resident Evil 3 next month, however, proving once again that Capcom’s second remake in as many years is really laying into its focus on the action. Jill Valentine will always have a knife in her inventory, meaning you could conceivably complete the game without the use of a single bullet.

While completion of the very specific playthrough will be reserved for the best of the best, Resident Evil 3 will bring back one of the franchise’s toughest challenges. Speaking with Game Informer, producer Peter Fabiano said that the knife can be used at all times without breaking. “We’re dealing with survival horror and everything is exhaustible. You run out of bullets. You run out of herbs. You run out of all the items you can use. So if you did run out of everything, what would you have? The knife. The director always wanted to make it so that you at least have your trusty knife. That’s always something you can rely on.”

We imagine the vast majority of us will make use of Jill’s full arsenal throughout our first couple of playthroughs, but this could be an interesting attempt at crossing the finish line once you’ve mastered the game. Have you ever tried a knife-only run in a Resident Evil game before? Sharpen your blade in the comments below.