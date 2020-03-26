Resident Evil 3 May Face Launch Day Shortages at Physical Retail in Europe

Capcom releases statement amid coronavirus crackdown

Capcom Europe has today released a statement regarding the status of Resident Evil 3, which is on the cusp of release. Due out on 3rd April 2020, the survival horror title is just days away, but the world’s elevated measures against coronavirus left many assuming the game would be pushed back. There’s good news and bad news.

The release date for the game isn’t budging an inch — Resi 3 is still coming at the start of April as planned. However, physical copies of the game may be in short supply on launch day. “Although the global release date of Resident Evil 3 remains April 3, 2020, some European markets may experience delayed deliveries or availability of physical goods, including disc copies of games,” the publisher says.

It’s working with retail and distribution partners to ensure it’s following the right measures, but it sounds like this will ultimately mean physical editions of the game will turn up later than anticipated. Capcom is instructing anyone with pre-orders for disc copies to contact their retailer for more accurate updates.

This sort of upheaval is to be expected, given the current conditions, but hopefully any pre-orders will be fulfilled relatively swiftly. We’ll have to wait and see. We would anticipate game releases over the next couple of months to face similar problems.