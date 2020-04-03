Resident Evil 3, Persona 5 Royal, And Doom Eternal Featured In Massive B2G1 Free Game Sale

Buy two, get one free sales on games have become a regular occurrence at Target, but the retailer’s newest one is perhaps its best yet. Target’s B2G1 free game sale includes a wide variety of Switch, PS4, and Xbox One games. Last year’s hits like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Devil May Cry 5, and Death Stranding are well-represented, but you can also snag brand-new and upcoming releases in the promotion. Originally, Target’s ad stated that new release games and pre-orders wouldn’t be eligible, but it turns out the ad was misleading. Of course, Amazon is matching Target’s B2G1 free sale by hosting one of its own.

If you haven’t picked up Doom Eternal yet, you can grab it in Target’s B2G1 free sale. Four new PS4 games are also eligible for the sale: Persona 5 Royal, which releases tomorrow; MLB The Show 20, Nioh 2, and Dreams. Come Friday, you’ll want to keep an eye on Resident Evil 3 Remake at Target. The highly anticipated remake is featured in the sale, which makes it a great addition to your cart.

Target’s B2G1 free includes hundreds of games, so you’ll definitely want to browse the full sale. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals below, too.

Both the Xbox Store and PlayStation Store are hosting big sales this week as well, so there are plenty of digital PS4 and Xbox One games to grab for cheap right now. If you’re looking for something to play without spending money, we’ve rounded up all of the free games you can download right now.