Resident Evil 3 Reaches Two Million Sales Across Shipments and Digital

Accrued over just five days

It may not be receiving quite as much love as its predecessor, but Resident Evil 3 is still doing well when it comes to sales. Capcom has announced that the remake topped two million sales worldwide across physical shipments and digital purchases within its first five days of availability. Nearly 50% of that total came from digital storefronts, aided by retail store closures as a result of the Coronavirus.

It hasn’t done as well as Resident Evil 2, which managed to shift three million copies in its first week, but this is still another successful launch for Capcom. The Japanese publisher also revealed that last year’s remake has now reached 6.5 million units when you combine the same two parameters. For further comparison’s sake, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis on PSone managed to sell 3.5 million copies in total, which the remake is surely going to surpass before too long.

With these updated stats, four of Capcom’s top five selling titles are now all Resident Evil games. Monster Hunter: World continues to reign supreme, however, with a whopping 14.9 million copies to its name. Did you buy Resident Evil 3? Share your thoughts on the remake in the comments below.