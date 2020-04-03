Resident Evil 3 Remake: All Hip Pouch Locations

All inventory upgrade locations

Where are all the Hip Pouches located in Resident Evil 3? How do you find every inventory upgrade in Resident Evil 3? Don’t worry because as part of our Resident Evil 3 remake walkthrough we’ve got you covered.

Inventory management is vital to making progress in Raccoon City, with limited space that requires you to prioritize only the most important of items. Therefore, gaining access to extra inventory slots is enough to put a smile on anyone’s face.

Hip Pouches are one of the most desirable items in Resident Evil 3, and here’s where you’ll find them all.

