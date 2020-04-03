Resident Evil 3 Remake: All Shop Unlocks

What secret unlocks are there?

What are the shop unlocks in Resident Evil 3? How do you access the Shop? Fret not eager shopper, because we’re about to find out as part of our Resident Evil 3 remake walkthrough.

Once you’ve completed the game for the first time, you’ll gain access to the shop. Points are awarded depending on what you accomplished in a playthrough and the difficulty level you completed the game on, with tougher tasks coming with the biggest payouts.

These points can then be spent on items to make the game easier, weapons with infinite ammo, and new outfits. Here are all the shop unlocks in Resident Evil 3.

As part of our Resident Evil 3 walkthrough, you might also be interested in: All Gun Upgrade Locations, All Hip Pouch Locations, All Ammo Crafting Combinations, All Herb Combinations and Their Effects along with All Charlie Doll Locations, All Safe Codes and Locker Combinations.

What will you buy from the shop? Escape Raccoon City and let us know in the comments below.