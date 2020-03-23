Resident Evil 3 remake demo available now

Resident Evil fans will have something new to occupy their time later this week, thanks to a playable demo of the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake. Capcom will release the Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo on March 19 on PlayStation 4, Windows PC via Steam, and Xbox One.

The demo will feature a playable Jill Valentine as she tries to rescue the civilians of Raccoon City with the help of fellow protagonist Carlos Oliveira, all while the relentless Nemesis hunts her down. The Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo will also feature a special scavenger hunt; 20 Mr. Charlie statuettes are hidden throughout the demo for players to find.

Completing the Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo will unlock a brand-new cinematic trailer exclusive to the demo, Capcom said in a news release.

Fans will also get a taste of the Resident Evil 3 remake’s new multiplayer mode, Resident Evil Resistance, on March 27 with an open beta test. The beta test will feature one of the game mode’s evil masterminds, Daniel Fabron, and four of the game’s six survivors. Resident Evil Resistance is an original, asymmetrical 4v1 multiplayer mode in which survivors attempt to escape a series of deadly challenges controlled by the mastermind.

The Resident Evil Resistance open beta will conclude when Resident Evil 3 launches on April 3.

Update: The Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo is now live on all platforms. You can grab the demo from the PlayStation Store, Steam, or Xbox Game Store.