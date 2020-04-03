Resident Evil 3 Remake Full Walkthrough, Guides, And Tips

In Resident Evil 3 remake, there’s quite the army of zombies and deadly bio-weapons threatening protagonist Jill Valentine’s effort to escape the infested streets of Raccoon City. And if that wasn’t enough, there’s also a hulking monstrosity known as the Nemesis hunting her every step of the way. If that sounds overwhelming (it can be), then we’re here to offer you a helping hand to guide Jill through the game’s terrifying challenges. Below you can find links to our a step-by-step walkthrough offering insight into surviving Resident Evil 3, as well as some tips guides to ensure you’ve got everything you need to come out of this mostly unscathed.

Be sure to let us know how helpful our walkthrough has been in the comments below. We’d love to hear from you! Otherwise, you can dip into our Resident Evil 3 remake review for our full thoughts about Capcom’s latest remake.

We’ve also prepared several guides focused on specific puzzles and optional unlockables below. If any of them have perplexed you, then jump into our guides to find the answers!

There are plenty of weapons around the city to help you survive its final hours, and upgrades to make them more effective–especially if you can find and open the several safes located throughout the game. Here’s everything you need to know about where the safes are, what’s inside them, and how to find their combinations.

In Resident Evil 3, you’ll have to hunt around to find the ways to open all locks you find. As you explore Raccoon City’s Downtown section, you’ll come across a Lockpick that can help you get a host of useful goodies. Here’s a complete rundown of where to find the Lockpick and every single lock you can pick.

One of the first puzzles in Resident Evil 3 is also one you can easily overlook. The Kite Bros Railway Monument is found right at the exit of the Subway, and requires you to find three jewels scattered around the Racoon City Downtown. Though there are only three jewels, they can be tough to track down if you don’t know where to look–and if you wait too long and advance too far, you can get cut off from ever finishing the puzzle. Here’s everything you need to know to find the jewels for the Monument puzzle and get the goods.

As in most of the old-school Resident Evil titles, you’ll have to manage your space carefully in Resident Evil 3, deciding what items to pick up and what items to leave behind. Hip Pouches can help–they expand your inventory capacity so you can carry more stuff. Here’s everything you need to know to find every Hip Pouch in the game and maximize your carrying capacity, as well as your ability to fight the Nemesis.

The Nemesis is nigh unstoppable, and you’ll spend a lot of the game fleeing as he stalks you relentlessly. Like Mr. X in Resident Evil 2 Remake, you can’t kill him–but you can slow him down, if you’re willing to fight. Running away is usually the better option, though, and it can be tempting to just bail on the Nemesis and conserve your ammo. But there are two moments in Resident Evil 3 Remake when you want to stop and hold your ground, even though you don’t have to, in order to snag some big rewards. Here’s what you need to beat the Nemesis, what you’ll get for doing it, and most importantly, when to take him on.