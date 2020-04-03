Resident Evil 3 Remake Lockpick Guide: Every Lock Location And Reward

There are a whole lot of locked things in Resident Evil 3 Remake–lockers, safes, weapon boxes, and gun cases–that all hold useful pickups to help you survive the T-Virus outbreak and fight off the Nemesis. You’ll have to hunt around to find the ways to open all those locks; as you explore Raccoon City’s Downtown section, you’ll come across a Lockpick that can help you get a host of useful goodies.

Getting the Lockpick is the easy part, but finding all the locks you can open can be tougher. Lockers, gun cases, and doors are hidden in almost every section of the game. Unlocking them all can earn you bonus points for Resident Evil 3’s endgame, as well as more resources to survive on any playthrough. Here’s a complete rundown of where to find the Lockpick and every single lock you can pick as you fight to escape Raccoon City.

You’ll run across lots of padlocks (marked as Simple Locks on your map) before you get the means to unlock them. The Lockpick will come to you as part of the story; you can track it down in the Power Station in the Downtown portion of Resident Evil 3, toward the beginning of the game. Find it in a case held by a dead body.

You need to pick the lock to get into the Substation’s maze-like area and reset the breakers, as part of the story. There’s also a locker on the first floor of the Power Substation near its entrance, which contains handgun ammo.

Pick the lock on the locker in the side-room of the garage to get a first aid spray.

Picking the lock on this door gets you a Charlie Doll bobblehead, the Your Charlie Doll file, and a Fancy Box, which contains a Blue Jewel used in the Kite Bros Monument puzzle in the Subway Station.

A locker with a padlock is found next to the Donut Shop safe room; it contains a hand grenade.

The room where you find the shotgun contains a locker you can lockpick to get a first aid spray. There’s a locked case in the control room, to the right of the control panel, which contains shotgun shells.

Look for the case at the top of the stairs as you leave the Subway entrance. Inside are shotgun shells.

There are two lockers in the back of the Lab room. The one with the padlock contains Explosive A, for crafting grenade launcher ammo.

After going through the alley beside Gun Shop Kendo, you’ll enter a house with some stairs leading upward beside the front door. This is an optional stop, but you’ll find a padlocked case at the top that contains explosive rounds for your grenade launcher.

You’ll need to open this door to advance to the Underground Storage area; it’s the first lock you hit, but the last one you want to unlock in the hospital.

On the first floor of the hospital, when you first approach the Courtyard from Reception, hang a left and go around the corner to find a locked case that contains MAG ammo.

You’ll have seen zombies trying to break down the glass here several times before the locker becomes accessible, and then you’ll need to kill a Hunter to get to it upon your return. It houses handgun ammo.

Look for the locker around the corner to the left as you enter the Staff Room. It contains shotgun ammo.

This locker is located in the back of the room, between the various shelves. Open it to get MAG ammo.

If you check the Records menu in Resident Evil 3 Remake, you’ll find the RE: Master of Unlocking objective, which tasks you to “unlock all safes, lockers, strongboxes, and pickable locks.” There are 20 locks in total to complete the objective, 15 of which are pickable locks listed here. To complete the Record objective, you’ll need to open three safes and two dial locks. Use our Resident Evil 3 Remake Safes guide to find them all.