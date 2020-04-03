Resident Evil 3 Remake Safe Code Guide: Every Location And Solution

You need all the help you can get to survive the Nemesis in Resident Evil 3 Remake, especially at its harder difficulties. Raccoon City is teaming with mutated fiends who want you to join their ranks, and the only way to deal with a lot of them is with a lot of bullets (or explosives, as the case may be). The good news is, there are plenty of weapons around the city to help you survive its final hours, and upgrades to make them more effective–especially if you can find and open the several safes located throughout the game.

The trouble with the safes in Raccoon City is that it’s easy to miss their combinations, denying you some extremely helpful hardware. You’ll need to scour the game for files and clues to find the combinations you need. Or you could use our guide: we’ve cataloged all the safes in the game, along with their codes, and the rewards they’ll dish out. Here’s everything you need to know about where the safes are, what’s inside them, and how to find their combinations.

If you need more Resident Evil 3 content, we’ve got you covered. Check out our full Resident Evil 3 Remake walkthrough for help on everything. We’ve also got a complete list of Resident Evil 3 lockpick locks, a guide to finding every Hip Pouch, a full rundown of weapon upgrades and where to find them, and a guide to finding the jewels for the Kite Road Railway Monument puzzle..

Find this room by heading up the stairs to the right of the Donut Shop. You’ll find the safe beside the Drugstore Owner’s Journal file, which mentions that the code is with Aqua Cure Queen. You’ll find the code marked on the Aqua Cure poster in the back of the drugstore.

This safe also appears in Resident Evil 2 Remake, and houses the same item. The code is located in the Internal Memo file you’ll find in the Darkroom near the stairs to the second and third floors.

Getting to the code for this safe is difficult; you’ll first need the Locker Room Key from in the Courtyard to open up the Locker Room, then the ID Card from the locker to open the Operating Room. With that, you’ll find the RE: Lost Items file, which contains the code.

Note that you must open this safe as Carlos. If you wait until you revisit the area as Jill, someone will have opened the safe and pilfered its contents.

You can also find two dial locks on lockers in the RPD, which are the same ones that you’ll find in Resident Evil 2 Remake. These only contain regular items and not upgrade materials, but they’re worth opening anyway.

You’ll find this one in the hallway just past the Shower Room. The code is located on a photo in the Safety Deposit Room.

The code for the second locker isn’t located in a file. Instead, you’ll see it scribbled on a whiteboard in the Operations Room when you first start to explore the RPD.