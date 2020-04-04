Resident Evil 3 Remake Safe Codes And Locker Codes Guide

You need all the help you can get to survive the Nemesis in Resident Evil 3 Remake, especially on the harder difficulties. Hidden throughout the game are a number of weapons and upgrades to help you survive–particularly in locked safes and lockers that require you to find the combinations. But those combos are easy to miss if you don’t get the right file or if you advance too far in the story and lose out on opening the safe. Here’s everything you need to know about where the safes and lockers are, what’s inside them, how to open them, and how to find their combinations yourself if you so choose.

Find this room by heading up the stairs to the right of the Donut Shop. You’ll find the safe beside the Drugstore Owner’s Journal file, which mentions that the code is with Aqua Cure Queen. You’ll find the code marked on the Aqua Cure poster in the back of the drugstore.

This safe also appears in Resident Evil 2 Remake, and houses the same item. The code is located in the Internal Memo file you’ll find in the Darkroom near the stairs to the second and third floors.

Getting to the code for this safe is difficult; you’ll first need the Locker Room Key from in the Courtyard to open up the Locker Room, then the ID Card from the locker to open the Operating Room. With that, you’ll find the RE: Lost Items file, which contains the code.

Note that you must open this safe as Carlos. If you wait until you revisit the area as Jill, someone will have opened the safe and pilfered its contents.

You can also find two dial locks on lockers in the RPD, which are the same ones that you’ll find in Resident Evil 2 Remake. These only contain regular items and not upgrade materials, but they’re worth opening anyway.

You’ll find this one in the hallway just past the Shower Room. The code is located on a photo in the Safety Deposit Room.

The code for the second locker isn’t located in a file. Instead, you’ll see it scribbled on a whiteboard in the Operations Room when you first start to explore the RPD.