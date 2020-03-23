Resident Evil 3 Remake Will Make Knife-Only Runs Possible

The Resident Evil 3 remake will change many things from the original PlayStation game, including cutting Live Selection, but several elements that made that game a classic will also carry over. One of those elements is the possibility of completing the entire game with just your knife (if you’re a hardcore player).

Talking to Game Informer, producer Peter Fabiano has said that the knife in Resident Evil 3 is “inexhaustible,” meaning that you can slash at the zombies and other enemies endlessly. This was not the case in 2019’s Resident Evil 2 remake, as knives would break after a few uses.

“We’re dealing with survival horror and everything is exhaustible,” Fabiano says. “So if you did run out of everything, what would you have? The knife. The director always wanted to make it so that you at least have your trusty knife. That’s always something you can rely on.”

Knife-only runs have been tested in the Capcom offices, and apparently some members of the team have managed to beat the game this way, although it’s very difficult. Resident Evil 3 is shaping up to be pretty intense, after all–but at least you’ll be protected in safe rooms.

Knife-only runs are popular with the Resident Evil audience, so expect a lot of knife-only speedruns on Twitch and YouTube in the near future.

Resident Evil 3 has a playable demo available now. It’s shaping up to be pretty terrifying.