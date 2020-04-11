Resident Evil 3 Sales: Where To Find The Remake Cheap And In Stock

Resident Evil fans can return to Raccoon City in Capcom’s latest remake of a horror classic, Resident Evil 3, which is out now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Resident Evil 3 takes place around the events of Resident Evil 2 but follows protagonist Jill Valentine, a S.T.A.R.S. agent trying to escape Raccoon City as she’s stalked by a relentless monster called Nemesis. The game is also bundled with a 4 vs. 1 online co-op game called Resident Evil Resistance.

If you’re looking to dive into Resident Evil 3 right now but haven’t yet secured your copy of the game, we’ve rounded up all the best deals we could find on the game after launch, including some markdowns on digital versions you can download today. We don’t suggest waiting long to claim any of these deals–they’re likely to sell out fast, and some are scheduled to end this weekend.

While not discounted, physical copies of the game are still available at places like Best Buy and GameStop, but be sure to note any delivery estimates as many stores are seeing delays on physical game shipments.

Before purchasing, check out GameSpot’s Resident Evil 3 review, which has now been finalized. The game earned a 6/10–editor Alessandro Fillari praised its fantastic visuals, immersive atmosphere, and focused survival horror elements, but he took issue with its jarring boss encounters and lack of a lingering presence for Nemesis.

For PS4, Ebay has an official deal on the physical edition for $55 via reputable seller NationwideDistributors. This is a brand-new copy, comes with free shipping, and includes Ebay’s money-back guarantee. Be sure to check your delivery date–mine says “guaranteed by April 13.”

It’s also worth noting that if you purchase Resident Evil 3 at Best Buy, your game will come with a free exclusive steelbook case (worth $20 on its own).

You can snag Resident Evil 3 for a nice discount on PC, where it’s currently $46 to $47 at Fanatical and Green Man Gaming. These are game keys you can redeem on Steam.