Resident Evil 3 walkthough part 5: Subway Office

Now that we’ve reactivated the power at the Subway Power Substation in Resident Evil 3, it’s time to head to the Subway Office to get the trains running.

In this guide, we’ll get you from the Subway Power Substation back to the Subway Office and point out any items or collectibles along the way.

From the Subway Power Substation Control Room, make your way all the way back to the Kite Bros. Railway Subway Office on the west side of downtown. Since nothing is ever easy, Nemesis is about to show up again.

Your goal for this next section should be to avoid him as much as possible, but you can get him to stop and take a knee with enough damage. Grab any Hand Grenades you have and put them in a shortcut slot.

Start making your way back toward the Garage. When Nemesis appears, dodge and put a little distance between you. As soon as you can, hit him with a Hand Grenade.

He’ll drop a Supply Case. Pick it up and keep running. Don’t slow down for generic zombies — just use dodges to stay out of reach.

Catch your breath in any safe rooms. When you get a chance, open the Supply Case Nemesis dropped for the Extended Magazine (Handgun) upgrade. Combine it with your G19 Handgun to increase the magazine capacity to 33.

Nemesis will keep showing up on the streets. You almost definitely don’t have enough Hand Grenades to deal with him every time, so keep changing your route and use the environment to slow him down. Remember that you have two ways to reach the Subway Control Room: through the donut shop or over the roof and down the ladder.

Just keep dodging and sprinting. It’s not pleasant, but it’s doable. Head straight for the Subway Control Room inside the Kite Bros. Railway offices.

At the Control Panel, you need to enter the order of the stations that the train needs to pass through, and set the number for the tracks it will travel.

The left column is a two-letter abbreviation for each station — the first two letters of the name — and the right column is the track number. The track number is a little harder to figure out, since you can only see the numbers on the big map after you enter an (incorrect) answer.

From top to bottom, the solution is:

Fight your way out of the Subway Control Room. If you’ve got a few Shotgun Shells left, now is a great time to use them.

When you hit the street, turn right and head straight into the donut shop.

Go out the eastern door, and you’ll see a quick cutscene. As soon as you have control again, your goal is the hit Nemesis or the sparking generator to the left. If you’ve got a Hand Grenade left, use it now.

Nemesis will drop another Supply Case. This one has a Moderator (Handgun) inside that acts as a silencer, and increases your chance of landing a critical hit.

Run up the stairs, dodging any zombies you can, and loop around to the right. You’ll have to carefully dodge (and probably shoot) a few zombies. Loop right again to reach the Subway Station Safe Room.

Head down the stairs for a cutscene and your next objective.

Start running.

Grab the First Aid Spray from the shelves ahead of you. Keep following the hallway.

When you see the sparking generator, run past, and then turn around to shoot it. That will pause Nemesis for a few seconds.

It’s tight quarters in the next room. You need to sprint and dodge around until you get Nemesis near the middle — there is some Handgun Ammo to pick up here, too. Watch for the two red barrels. When he’s in the same aisle, shoot the barrels.

He’ll drop another Supply Case with Shotgun Shells inside.

While he’s down, look for a yellow vent on the west side of the room. Mash the prompt to get it open and crawl inside.

Follow the walkway until you spot a door. Head inside the Manager’s Office.

Inside the Manager’s Office, grab the Sewers Map and the Red Herb, and then check the lockers for some Handgun Ammo and Shotgun Shells.

Hit the Item Box and Typewriter, and take a moment to calm down.