Resident Evil 3 walkthrough part 1: Jill’s Room

Your first few objectives in Resident Evil 3 will be about “getting out of town.” Spoiler: That doesn’t happen. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the area and point out any items or collectibles along the way.

When you wake up, head left out of the bedroom and into the kitchen. There’s nothing to pick up, so just walk. Head into bathroom just right of the fridge, and turn off the faucet.

When you wake up again, turn on the light — the switch is the red button on the wall to the left of the desk. Check out Jill’s Report and the Investigation Notes pinned to the conspiracy board, the Unsealed Envelope on the dresser to the left, and the Message from a Colleague in the kitchen on the table by the pizza.

Head back into the bathroom, turn on the light, and turn off the faucet again. Back in the main room, pick up the ringing phone (this is called a “land line”).

We won’t walk you through the next part. There’s nothing to pick up so just keep running away.

You’ll regain control down on the street. Follow Brad toward the cinema.

Follow the road to the left, and (after a quick cutscene) dodge the zombies. Go through the doors into the house/restaurant. After another cutscene, you’ll head out the back door.

In the alley, you’ll pick up the cop’s G19 Handgun. Don’t waste your bullets on the zombies. Just turn around and run.

Duck under the sign that falls, and follow the path toward the bus. Ignore the zombie that falls next to you, and take the left into another alley and through another door.

Watch the old man lock himself in the trailer, and head to the door in the far corner of the loading dock. Grab the Handgun Ammo from the barrel to the right of the door, and go through.

Stick to the left side of the alley, and crawl under the debris. Cross the street into the parking garage. Approach the elevator.

Dodge, shoot, or stab the two zombies that tumble out, and then take the elevator up to the roof.

Follow the prompts through the next cutscene(s), and you’ll take control again in the subway.