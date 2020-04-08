Resident Evil 3 walkthrough part 10: Subway Tunnels and Clock Tower Plaza boss fight

After Carlos explores Resident Evil 3’s Police Station, you once again take control of Jill. You’ve got a small area to traverse first, and then you’ll have another boss fight.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the area, point out any items or collectibles along the way, and then talk you through the boss fight. We’ll make our way from the Dilapidated Shelter in the Subway Tunnels to the Clock Tower Plaza above ground, and end after your the fight.

You’ll take control of Jill in the Subway Tunnels.

Head to the end of the hall and open the door on the left to enter the Dilapidated Shelter.

Grab the First Aid Spray, both stacks of Mine Rounds, and check the U.B.C.S. New Weaponry Notice.

Hit the Item Box and Typewriter, and then head out the door.

Follow the hall to the right. Plant a Mine Round right in the middle to take out all of the zombies at once. There’s a Charlie Doll in the second room on the right, but you will likely take it out with the Mine Round. Once the zombies are dealt with, double check.

At the end of the hall, take the stairs up and deal with the three zombies waiting for you.

Climb the ladder out.

When you come out above ground, head left and pick up a Green Herb next to the statue.

Turn around, and head down to the river. Turn left, and grab the Handgun Ammo from the bench. Continue forward to the next bench and grab the foreshadow-y Clock Tower Brochure.

Turn left and climb the stairs. Look behind the green truck for a Charlie Doll, and then smash the crate to the right for a Red Herb.

When you’re ready, cross the footbridge.

During the cutscene, our old friend returns. There’s nothing to do or pick up here. Just keep running (away) until you hit the Plaza.

This fight (and Nemesis’ new form) is very intimidating, but it’s entirely manageable if you keep your wits about you.

There are two parts to this fight: on the ground where Nemesis will chase and lunge at you, and times when Nemesis is running around on the plaza’s walls. On the ground, your job is to run away from him and dodge his attacks. When he’s on the walls, your job is to plant a Mine Round in front of him to knock him down. And through it all, you’ll need to keep unloading ammo into him.

You’ll find a lot of items and ammo scattered around the plaza:

Your fight starts on the ground. Nemesis’ swipes, pounces, and grabs are all pretty well telegraphed — you have a surprising amount of time to dodge, and can even dodge right between his legs.

On the ground, the Shotgun is quick and deals a good amount of damage. The Grenade Launcher is obviously better, but make sure you’re switched over to Flame or Explosive Rounds — you need the Mine Rounds for when he’s on the walls. Keep dodging and sprinting around, and land shots whenever you can. Eventually, he’ll scream and leap up onto the walls.

For the next part of the fight, Nemesis will circle the plaza, bouncing off of cars and walls. He won’t attack unless you stand still for too long. Take the opportunity to reload and stock up on supplies. As Nemesis ricochets around, he’ll knock open car doors and trunks, revealing even more loot.

While he’s circling, pick a wall and fire a Mine Round at it. When Nemesis hits it, he’ll get blown to the ground. Unload what you can while he’s stunned, but save your Mine Rounds (unlike what we did in the video above).

You’ll have to go through both of these phases multiple times. It’s a drawn out fight, so make your shots count.

When you’re victorious, watch the cutscene, and we’ll pick up afterward in the next guide.