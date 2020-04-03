Resident Evil 3 walkthrough part 11: Carlos in the Hospital

After Jill survived another encounter with Resident Evil 3’s Nemesis, it’s time for Carlos to take over again for a little bit.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the Hospital and point out any items or collectibles along the way. A quick note: You’ll pass a lot of yellow locks in the Hospital, but you won’t be able to open them yet — we’ll need Jill to wake up first.

As Carlos, grab the Assault Rifle Ammo by the door, and hit the Item Box and Typewriter.

Outside of the Makeshift Sickroom, duck behind the Lobby’s information desk and grab the Assault Rifle Ammo and First Aid Spray. That’s all there is to pick up here, so go through the doors leading north.

Handle the three, no, four, no, six zombies, and grab the Red Herb from the counter.

Head through the door and turn right. Follow the hall to the end, and take out the Charlie Doll on the gurney to your left.

Go through the door.

Pick up the Tape Player from the desk when you walk in, and read the Nurse’s Journal: Sept. 25.

Follow the hallway to the left (west), and grab the Green Herb.

Go through the door.

Take out the four zombies inside the next room (you can ignore the one behind the glass).

Grab the Assault Rifle Ammo from the table along the right. You’ll have to get close to trigger the zombie on the gurney. After she’s down, smash the crate for some Handgun Ammo.

Head out the door to the south.

Take the first right and go up the stairs. At the top, go through the door on your left.

On the Roof, take out the possum-ing zombie playing dead, and then look to your right for a Charlie Doll.

Cross the Roof and head back inside.

In the hallway, turn left. Go to the end and grab the Hospital Map from the bulletin board. From the map, turn left and go into the Records Room.

Grab the Assault Rifle Ammo and Green Herb from the left side, and the Handgun Ammo and Nurse’s Journal: Sept. 27 from the right side. Visit the Item Box and Typewriter.

Exit the room and go south to the Staff Room.

Follow the room around to the left, and grab the Nurse’s Journal: Sept. 29. Near the door to the back room, grab the Assault Rifle Ammo, and read the Memos from Administration.

Back in the hallway, head to the south side and step into the Nurses’ Station.

Run around the desk and pick up the Note about a Tape Recording. While you’re back here, four zombies will show up to make things interesting.

Go east into the attached Sickroom. Take out the zombie on the floor, and pick up the Green Herb, Hand Grenade, and Assault Rifle Ammo.

Back in the hallway, head west and follow the hall around to the right. Grab the Assault Rifle Ammo from the shelves on the left side, just north of the (locked) Linen Room door.

Head back toward the Nurses’ Station, and look for the broken window overlooking the Courtyard. Climb through.

When you land, head right to pick up the Tactical Grip (Assault Rifle).

Approach the wooden shelves near where you landed and climb over. Pick up the Green Herb and Locker Room Key.

Go to the right and back inside. Grab the Assault Rifle Ammo from the gurney, and go left to unlock the door.

Take the stairs up to the second floor (2F), and make your way back to the Staff Room. Stop in the Records Room to save and visit the Item Box if you want.

Use (and discard) the Locker Room Key to unlock the door.

Inside the Locker Room, head left and start opening lockers. You’ll find one Flash Grenade, a very startling (but harmless) corpse, and a Hospital ID Card. Head back to the hallway. You’ll get interrupted before you make it.

You’ll get attacked by a Hunter Beta in the short hallway leading out of the Staff Room. It’s armored, and has nasty claws.

Dodge its swipes, and always aim for it’s head. Alternately, back up a little, and hit it with a Flash Grenade and that Hand Grenade we picked up a few minutes ago.

Before we go forward, let’s go grab some supplies. Use the Roof to get to the stairs, and backtrack to the Emergency Entrance. Ignore the fact that there are now three zombies behind the glass.

Use the Hospital ID Card on the door to the Operating Room and head inside.

Pick up the two Flash Grenades and two Hand Grenades.

Read the RE: Lost Items note for the Nurses’ Station safe code — 9 clockwise, 3 counterclockwise.

Grab the two Assault Rifle Ammo boxes and the Handgun Ammo.

Keep looping around and grab the Green Herb.

Now it’s time to unlock that safe.

Head back upstairs to the Nurses’ Station. Open the safe with the code we just found — 9 clockwise, 3 counterclockwise — and grab the Dual Magazine (Assault Rifle).

Use (and then discard) the Hospital ID Card to unlock the door to the right of the safe.

Use the hallway to reach the Linen Room (and ignore those two Hunters Beta on your right). Inside the Linen Room, take out both zombies, and then grab the Assault Rifle Ammo and Red Herb.

Unlock the door in the northeast corner for a quick way back to the hallway.

We were going to have to deal with those two Hunters Beta eventually, so head inside. A combination of one Flash Grenade followed by a Hand Grenade works really well. Just remember to aim low, so Carlos doesn’t overhand it into the ceiling.

When they’re down grab the Assault Rifle Ammo and Audiocassette Tape.

Combine the Tape with the Tape Player to make a Tape Player (Tape Inserted).

Head back to the hallway. You’ll bump into another Hunter Beta. Use your Flash Grenade to disorient it, and unload into its head with your Assault Rifle.

Hit the Records Room to save if you want, and then use the Roof and stairs to go back down to the first floor (1F).

When you reach the Emergency Entrance, all those zombies behind the glass will break through. After they’re dealt with, smash the crate in their room for some Handgun Ammo.

Continue around to Lab Reception, and use the Tape Player to open the door leading north.

Inside, grab the Assault Rifle Ammo and Handgun Ammo to the left.

Read the Banquet Invitation where you find Dr. Bard, and then continue around to the left. Pick up the Green Herb and the Assault Rifle Ammo on your way to the computer.

Read the Email from Nathaniel Bard and watch the cutscene.

When the door to the attached room unlocks, head through and grab the Vaccine Sample.

You’ll get jumped by another Hunter Beta when you get back to Lab Reception. Use anything you have left to take it out.

Continue back to the Makeshift Sickroom and give Jill the Vaccine Sample.