Resident Evil 3 walkthrough part 12: Defend Jill (Hospital Lobby)

At this point in Resident Evil 3, Carlos has given Jill the vaccine. You can’t leave the hospital yet, though, and the zombies are closing in.

In this guide, we’re only going to cover defending the Hospital Lobby. It’s an intense fight, and there’s a lot going on. We’ll point out any items to grab to help you during this siege.

Grab the First Aid Spray from the counter in the Makeshift Sickroom, and hit up the Item Box and Typewriter. Take out as many healing items as you can carry.

You’ll have lots of zombies pouring through the windows. Dodge as much as you can (Carlos actually has a powerful shove when you time it right), and use the two sparking generators to manage the herd.

Focus on keeping the zombies away from the door to the Makeshift Sickroom (in the northeast corner). Use the front desk to create some space if you need it.

Look around for some Assault Rifle Ammo, Handgun Ammo, First Aid Spray, and a Detonator.

When the lights go out, a Hunter Beta will show up, too. Use a generator to stun it, and head behind the desk.

A new room will be open (the Hunter Beta came in through here). Hit the switch on the wall to the left to turn the lights back on, and start grabbing supplies as fast as you can:

Use a Flash Grenade and a Hand Grenade (or just a Hand Grenade if you’re in a hurry) to take out the Hunter Beta.

You’ll have another wave or two of zombies and another Hunter Beta when the lights are back on. Just keep them away from the Makeshift Sickroom door, use the generators, and heal when you need to.

When you see a cutscene, it’s almost over.

After the cutscene, plant the Detonator on the explosives where you picked it up, and find somewhere defensible to wait out the clock.

We’ll pick back up with Jill in the next walkthrough.