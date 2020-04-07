Resident Evil 3 walkthrough part 13: Jill in the Hospital

Now that Carlos has saved and defended Jill in Resident Evil 3, it’s her turn to scour the Hospital.

Once again, we’re going to backtrack a bunch before progressing the story. Jill’s Lock Pick will let us pick up everything that Carlos missed in the Hospital, along with a powerful new weapon.

Objective: Leave the sickroom

When you wake up, grab the Handgun Ammo and G18 Handgun (Burst Model) from the counter by the door. Visit the Item Box and Typewriter, and then head out.

Talk to Tyrell, and then smash the crate to the right for some more Handgun Ammo.

Step into the hallway to the north that leads to Reception. Smash the crate for a Green Herb.

Inside Reception, ignore the locked red door for now. Grab the Spencer Memorial Pamphlet from the display just left of the door.

Go left and through the door. In the hallway, take the first left. Pick the lock on the case for some MAG Ammo.

Loop around to Lab Reception and go through the north door to Dr. Bard’s lab. Grab the Explosive B from the counter next to Bard.

Head west out of Lab Reception, and go toward the Emergency Entrance. A Hunter Beta will pop out of the Operating Room. Take it out, and check for any zombies that might decide to stand up.

Use the Lock Pick on the yellow lock on the locker to the right for some Explosive Rounds.

Take the stairs up to the second floor. Use the roof to get into the hallway. As soon as you step back inside, turn right for some Handgun Ammo.

Head to the Staff Room on the east side. A couple more zombies will pop up, so be careful. Lock Pick the locker for some Shotgun Shells.

Head to the south, and go into the Nurses’ Station. In the Sickroom to the east, grab the High-Grade Gunpowder.

Cross to the west and return to the Linen Room. Unlock the locker for some MAG Ammo.

In the Treatment Room, handle the Hunter Beta, and then grab the Explosive A by the door.

Head back out of the Linen Room and go east. Just outside of the Nurses’ Station, crawl under the debris in the hallway to reach a new area.

Crawl through the window, and drop down into the Courtyard.

Open the case to the left for the .44 AE Lightning Hawk (we’ll call this your MAG from now on).

Head around to the right, and climb over the shelves to get back inside the Hospital.

From there, head back to the Makeshift Sickroom to save and visit the Item Box.

On the way, you’ll meet another Hunter Beta in Reception. The Shotgun works great against them.

Back in the Makeshift Sickroom, hit the Item Box and Typewriter. Then it’s time to move on.