Resident Evil 3 walkthrough part 14: Underground Storage

Now that Jill has cleaned up all the items in Resident Evil 3’s Hospital (and picked up that MAG), we’re ready to move on to that hidden facility underground.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the area and point out any items or collectibles along the way. We’ll make our way from the Hospital’s Makeshift Sickroom into the Underground Storage facility, restore power to the elevator, and end in the Surveillance Room down there.

From the Makeshift Sickroom off of the Lobby, head north to Reception. Use the Lock Pick on the door leading east. If you’ve been following along with our guides, you should get an Achievement or Trophy for unlocking every lock in the game, and you can discard the Lock Pick.

Go down the stairs and through the door.

In the donut-shaped room, smash the crate in the southeast for some Gunpowder, and then continue east.

In the garage/loading dock area, go down the stairs and turn right. Pick up the Explosive B from the boxes.

Continue north to the giant elevator.

When the elevator stops, head north. In the next room, walk past the Lift Lever on your left and look for a Green Herb on a forklift.

Use the Lift Lever to lower the scissor lift. Climb on and ride it up. Go through the door to find a safe room.

In the Office, grab the Hip Pouch and read the Elevator Notice. Use the Item Box and Typewriter.

When you exit the Office, you’ll be in a huge Warehouse. Walk forward and pick up the Explosive A. Drop off the walkway to the right.

Go north into the Surveillance Room, and (try to) take the lift up.

Back in the main room of the Warehouse, handle the creepy naked zombie, and then use the Lift Lever in the southwest corner of the room. Climb on and ride it back up.

At the top, turn right and smash the two boxes for some Handgun Ammo and Shotgun Shells. Head back to the fusebox, and grab your first Fuse.

From Fuse #1, turn left and go down the ladder. At the bottom, turn right, and go into the shipping container-thing for some Handgun Ammo. Back in the main room, a bridge will drop, and you’ll get attacked by two zombie dogs.

Continue south. Another container will drop, but you won’t get attacked. There’s another lift here, but no controls.

At the back wall, turn left. Take out the zombie, and head into the dead end. Squeeze between the shelves, and grab the Red Herb at your feet.

Watch along the right side of the aisle for a Charlie Doll at about shoulder height.

Turn right, and go up the stairs. Skip the door, and work your way to the southeast corner for some Handgun Ammo. Go back to the door and go through.

Inside, take out the three zombies, and pick up the Employee Memo and the Shotgun Shells. At the end of the room, unlock the door back to the Office. Come back to into the room to the south of the office, and take the other door out to the west. Climb down the ladder.

Step forward, and grab the gunpowder.

Take out the Hunter Beta that jumps down, and then continue forward to grab the next Fuse.

Head back to the second floor, and work your way back to the southeast corner.

Cross over the first lift, and continue west. Hit the second Lift Lever you come to. That will raise a lift, and you can cross over to it.

Turn left, and grab the High-Grade Gunpowder.

Climb down the ladder on the west side of the lift.

Walk along the hallway until both containers blow open, revealing a herd of zombies and a Hunter Gamma. If you’re quick, you can climb back up the ladder and fire down on them. Switch to your Grenade Launcher to handle the all quickly.

In the Hunter Gamma’s container, grab the Green Herb. Head into the container the zombie herd was in for two Gunpowders and a High-Grade Gunpowder.

At the north end of this hallway, grab the final Fuse.

Climb back up the ladder, and ride the lift in the southeast corner down.

At the bottom, turn around (to the south) and open the case for the Shell Holder (Shotgun) upgrade.

Head west and then north. Climb the ladder back up to where you got Fuse #1.

Ride the lift down, and deal with the three zombies that come out of the Surveillance Room.

Put the three Fuses into the box on the wall.

Ride the elevator up. In the Surveillance Room, loop around to the front of the control panel by the windows. Open the case for the Extended Barrel (MAG) upgrade.

Visit the Typewriter and Item Box on the east side of the room.

Read the Unfinished Activity Log on the control panel, and watch the cutscene.