Resident Evil 3 walkthrough part 15: Get the Vaccine in NEST 2 (and Vaccine Equipment puzzle solution)

After reaching Resident Evil 3’s Underground Storage Surveillance Room, Jill and Tyrell will head to Umbrella’s NEST 2 facility.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the area and point out any items or collectibles along the way. We’ll make our way from the Sterilization Room in NEST 2 to the Workers’ Break Room in the Disposal Center, and create a T-virus Vaccine along the way.

Follow Tyrell through the door out of the Surveillance Room, and watch the cutscenes.

Head through the Sterilization Room, and follow the hall all the way to the south to the Storage (safe) Room. On the left, grab the High-Grade Gunpowder from the shelves by the door. On the right, pick up the Green Herb and read the NEST 2 Employee Regulations. You’ll get the NEST 2 Map automatically. Hit the Item Box and Typewriter.

From Storage, head out the door. Take an immediate left, and go up the stairs. At the top, take the first left. Deal with the zombie, and follow the hall around to the left. Take out the next zombie, and pick up the Shotgun Shells and Isaac Graves’ Diary.

Head back to the hall and go north.

Go through the door on the left side of the second floor hall. Sweep around the room for (from left to right):

Use the terminal in the northeast corner to pick up the Override Key.

Step through the door to the north onto the balcony. Look in the shadow to your left (west) for a Charlie Doll.

Go back down the stairs and turn left. Use the Override Key on the door along the left wall.

Handle the zombies, and then read the Shipping Notice near the stairs.

Climb the stairs and go into Lab 1. Take out the zombie that stands up. Use the machine to collect the Antigen Sample. Read the Weaponry Authorization Request on the counter, and pick up the Gunpowder.

Duck into the attached room at the back to pick up some Handgun Ammo. Check the floor next to the large, white crates for a Charlie Doll.

Go back down to the shipping room with the ziplocked zombies.

Zigzag through the hanging bags to the back of the room, dealing with any Pale Heads that show up. Pick up the Green Herb on the left, and the Shotgun Shells on the right.

Go through the door, and turn right. Read the Scientist’s Dying Message.

Turn around and take the first right. Open the case for some Acid Rounds for your Grenade Launcher.

Head to the southwest corner for a Red Herb, and continue along the wall for some Gunpowder.

Go down the stairs and around to the left. Deal with the zombie, and then open the case on the far side of the room for a First Aid Spray.

Push the giant canister-thing to unlock the door at the bottom of the stairs. Go open it, and go through.

Walk forward, and open the case behind the tube in front of you for some Explosive B.

Follow the walkway to the elevator, and ride it up.

Take the walkway around, and deal with the zombies that show up. Open the case at the end of the walkway for some Explosive B. (Two Explosives B combine into Acid Rounds.)

Inside the Incubation Lab, deal with the zombie on your left. Read the Expression of Concern on the desk.

Check the drawer in the wall for the Adjuvant Sample.

Open the case at the back of the room for some Explosive A, and pick up the Gunpowder by the tubes.

Start retracing your steps to head back to Storage and then up to 2F. Four Hunters Beta will jump out of the tubes in that B1 walkway. The Shotgun works well here, or you can fire off your Grenade Launcher.

Continue around to Storage to save and rearrange your inventory.

Go upstairs and back into the room with the Vaccine Equipment. In your inventory, combine the Antigen and Adjuvant Samples to create a Vaccine Base. Insert that into the Vaccine Equipment.

The next settings need to put all three gauges in the green. Set them to MID, HIGH, and LOW from left to right. Pick up the Vaccine.

After Nemesis shows up again, run forward, and go through the vent to the Machinery Room. Follow the prompt to reach the elevator.

Ride the lift up to the Workers’ Break Room in the Disposal Center. Turn left, and smash the crate for some Explosive B. Pick up the High-Grade Gunpowder and First Aid Spray. Read the Disposal Center note by the door. Over by the Item Box, grab the Flame and Explosive Rounds.

Use the Item Box and Typewriter.