Resident Evil 3 walkthrough part 16: Disposal Center Nemesis boss fight

After collecting the Vaccine Sample from Resident Evil 3’s NEST 2 facility, Nemesis is back again, and it’s time for another fight.

In this guide, we’ll talk you through the Disposal Center Nemesis boss fight, and we’ll point out any items the grab during the fight.

Exit the Workers’ Break Room, and turn left to pick up even more Flame Rounds. It’s like the game is trying to tell you something. Spoiler: It is — Nemesis is weak to fire.

Follow the ramp up. Watch the cutscene, and get ready for a fight.

There are items to help you scattered around the arena:

The first part of the fight works a lot like the Clock Tower Plaza fight. Keep running around in a circle, and dodge his attacks. Hit Nemesis with a Flame Round from your Grenade Launcher, and then wait until the fire’s out to hit him again.

After a few shots, Carlos will show up to help you out.

Take out the zombies that show up, and then listen for Carlos to call out a tank number.

As soon as he does, find that tank, and shoot the red panels on the front — these act like sparking generators, and will electrocute Nemesis. If two panels are lit up, you have to shoot them both. Even if you have to ignore the zombies, make sure you hit those red panels.

Hit Nemesis with another Flame Round while he’s down.

If you don’t electrocute him, he’ll leap down on top of you. Dodge out of the way as best you can — we sure didn’t have much luck with it.

It’ll only take a couple zaps and a few more Flame Rounds, and the fight will be over.