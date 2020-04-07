Resident Evil 3 walkthrough part 17: Go after Nicholai and (finally) defeat Nemesis

It’s finally time to take out Resident Evil 3’s Nemesis once and for all (well, three or four times and for all, by now) and reach the game’s ending.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the last couple steps of the game, starting in the Disposal Center’s Staff Break Room. We talk you through the final Nemesis boss fight that follows, and then walk you through the last couple objectives.

After the fight in the Disposal Center, head for the Staff Break Room.

In the Staff Break Room, grab the Gunpowder to the left of the Typewriter and the First Aid Spray on the left side of the room. Read the Weapon Spec Sheet.

Stop at the Item Box and Typewriter.

Exit the room, and follow the walkway left. Watch another cutscene, and get ready for another fight.

Along the back wall of this arena, there are:

But don’t worry about the items unless you need them. (You can grab them after the fight if you want.)

As soon as you get control of Jill, turn around and interact with the box behind you. This is that prototype weapon we just read about. Keep an eye on Nemesis, and dodge his arms. When the box is open, pick up the FINGeR and fire it.

After the first shot with the FINGeR, a few of the power sources won’t reset. Nemesis will be swinging his arms around and spitting at you.

Switch to either your Handgun or the MAG. Your goal is to shoot those pink, fleshy sacs that appear on him. (We prefer the MAG for this because it only takes one hit to explode each sac.)

When you take them all out, he’ll be stunned for a minute. Use that time to push in one or two of the power sources.

You won’t get all three, though, so when he wakes up, head to the back of the room and shoot the pink sacs again. Reset the final power source(s), and relish your victory.

Follow the tunnel you just blew through Nemesis. At the back of the room, turn right and climb the ladder.

Pick up the Suspicious Contract Memo, and then go through the door.

Follow the hall all the way to the elevator and ride it up.

When the time comes, take the shot.

Finish the cutscenes, and watch the credits roll.