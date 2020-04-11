Resident Evil 3 walkthrough part 2: Downtown streets

Our second Resident Evil 3 walkthrough picks up right after you meet Carlos.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the area and point out any items or collectibles along the way. We’ll make our way from the Subway Station through the Downtown streets to the Donut Shop, open the Drugstore Owner’s safe, put out the fire in the alley, and end at the Typewriter at the Garage.

As soon as you get control of Jill — before you even follow Carlos at all — turn around and go up the stairs. At the top, look between the two newspaper boxes by the school bus for a Charlie Doll.

Head back down and follow Carlos until you get a cutscene.

Turn left from Carlos and Victor, and go out the first door. Grab the U.B.C.S. Ammo Crafting Guide.

Go up the stairs and stop at the newsstand on the left for the Tabloid Front Page.

Keep heading up the stairs.

At the top of the escalator, grab the two Green Herbs, two Gunpowders, and then smash the taped-wrapped crate with your Survival Knife for a Red Herb.

You can’t open the case on the left yet, so continue forward. You’ll find a clock puzzle on the left of the next room — we’ll be back to this later.

Grab the U.B.C.S. Herb Field Manual off the table in the middle of the room, and then visit the Item Box and Typewriter.

Duck under the gate and back out onto the streets. Deal with the zombie, and then follow the path left into the alleys.

Grab the Handgun Ammo on the barrels along the left side.

Handle the two zombies, and go through the gate.

Follow the street to the left. Ignore the zombies behind the gate (we’ll deal with them in a minute). Smash the crate next to the red barrel for some Gunpowder.

Continue to the end of the street.

After you talk to Carlos, turn around for another cutscene. Don’t take on each zombie individually. Instead, back up straight down the road. Wait until all three are generally near that red barrel, and shoot it once.

This is an important lesson: Red barrels kill multiple zombies with one hit.

Head down the stairs toward the Moon’s Donuts.

Dodge the zombies at the bottom and turn right. Head up the metal stairs to the catwalk.

Take the first right, and head to the roof.

Head to the left and smash the crate for a Red Herb.

Follow the roof around to the right. Shoot the next red barrel as soon as you see it to take out the zombie playing dead. At the far end, check the body in a yellow vest for some Gunpowder.

Continue onto the scaffolding and kick down the ladder to the street. (This is a shortcut for later.)

Head back to the catwalk, and take the other branch.

Enter the room with the safe. Creep along the left wall and take out the lurking zombie. Look high on the shelves along the east wall for another Charlie Doll. Return to the safe.

Pick up the Drugstore Owner’s Journal and open the drawer to the left for some more Gunpowder.

Continue through the storeroom to the door that the zombie was guarding. Head through and check to your left immediately for some Handgun Ammo.

Take the hallway through the next door onto a fire escape. Don’t shoot at the zombies yet. Take the stairs down, and turn left along the road.

Now deal with the zombies to your left. Shoot the first one. The next three are at the end of the street. Get their attention, and then lure them backward. Use the barrel trick to kill all three at once.

Head toward the Pharmacy at the right (north) end of the street. The yellow-vested zombie will attack, so take him out first.

Continue past the Pharmacy, and look for a couple more zombies around a red barrel. Take out the barrel, and then loop around the car to the right. Another zombie will crawl out from under the car. Take her out, and smash the crate for some Gunpowder.

Inside the Pharmacy, grab the Green Herb from the counter, and the High-Grade Gunpowder from the shelves along the wall. Continue around to the left.

At the back of the store, grab the Handgun Ammo from the corpse on your left, and then look at the poster on the back wall. This is where you get the safe code — Left 9, right 1, left 8.

Note: In our second playthrough, this code became Left 9, right 3, left 7.

Head back across the street to the fire escape. Backtrack to the safe and open it for the Dot Sight (Handgun). Combine it with your G19 Handgun for improved aim.

Head into the Kite Bros. Railway building directly to the left of the Pharmacy. The first body you see on the left is dead-dead, but one will pop out in the hallway to your right. Handle it, and then continue to the end of the hall. Go past the first door to the Subway Control Room, and grab the Fire Hose. Duck into the room on the right.

Read the Subway Employee’s Memo, and then open the two unlocked lockers for a Hand Grenade and some Gunpowder.

Backtrack to the Subway Control Room and read the Kite Bros. Railway Manual on the chair inside.

Look under the Control Panel to the left for a Charlie Doll.

Head back to the street.

Continue down the street toward the Donut Shop.

Before you head inside, duck down the alley to the left for some more Handgun Ammo.

Continue past the front of the donut shop to the police barricades and cop car. A zombie cop will pop out — handle him. Smash the crate for more Gunpowder.

Inside the donut shop, walk straight forward (the bodies are dead-dead). Grab the Gunpowder off the first booth on the right and the Handgun Ammo from the condiment stand in the middle of the store.

Behind the counter, look in the right (southeast) corner for a Charlie Doll next to the microwave.

Head to the left of the counter and down the hall to find the Moon’s Donuts safe room.

Grab the Green Herb from the crate on the right as soon as you walk in, and then pick up the Fancy Box.

Examine the Fancy Box in your inventory, and open it to reveal a Red Jewel. Stash the jewel in the Item Box for now, and save at the Typewriter.

Take the other doors out of Moon Donuts and use the Hand Grenade to deal with the zombies outside. Grab the Gunpowder from the boxes on your right.

Head back up the stairs, and take a left. At the end of the street, take a right and go through the gate. Use the Fire Hose to put out the fire in the alley.

Follow the alley around to the Garage.

Pick up the Bolt Cutters, and visit the Item Box and Typewriter.