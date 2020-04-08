Resident Evil 3 walkthrough part 7: Demolition Site Nemesis (Flamethrower) boss fight

Back above ground after navigating Resident Evil 3’s Sewers, it’s time to take on Nemesis head-to-head instead of just running away. First, though, there’s a little more running away.

In this guide, we’ll start in the Demolition Site safe room, and walk you through the Demolition Site boss fight, pointing out any items to help you out.

From the Demolition Site safe room, loop to the right and run up the escalator. Try out a new Explosive Round on the three zombies at the top. Continue through the room and up the stairs.

Keep climbing until the stairwell is blocked. Cut across the room, and knock over the boards to create a bridge. Run across and keep going until you come to a ladder. Climb up.

You really won’t have any options through the next section. Just keep running along the only path you have. Eventually you’ll come to an impromptu Safe Room in the scaffolding.

Hit the Item Box and Typewriter, and read the Notice of Demolition Delay. When you’re ready, continue up.

Nemesis will join you on the roof and it’s time for a tough fight.

Scattered around the perimeter of the roof and the various obstacles, watch for:

Your job in this fight is to run around the roof in a big loop (we went clockwise, but either direction works). On the first loop, while Nemesis is waving his Flamethrower around, pick up all the items you can. When you’re ready, use the obstacles for cover and lure him back to the sparking generator.

Wait for him to stand close to it, and shoot it with your Handgun. He’ll get electorcuted for a couple seconds and freeze in place. Quickly switch to your Grenade Launcher and Explosive Rounds (or a Hand Grenade) while he’s electrocuted, and shoot him in the chest — it’s an Explosive Round, you don’t have to be accurate.

Only fire one Explosive Round per electrocution. You can only hit him once, so save your ammo for when it counts.

For your first few hits, Nemesis will give you a bit of room to maneuver. You don’t have to constantly run, and you can use obstacles for cover. Just try not to stand still for too long or he’ll unleash an area of effect fire attack that’s hard to avoid.

After three or four hits, he’ll be constantly chasing you, and you’ll never be able to stop running. You’re mostly safe while you’re running, so you don’t panic. You’ve got this.

Just keep looping around the roof. Wait for the generator to spark (about three trips around), shoot it with your Handgun, switch to the Grenade Launcher, and shoot him. While you’re running, remember to keep your Grenade Launcher loaded.

After the fight, watch your cutscene, and we’ll pick up there in the next guide.