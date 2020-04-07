Resident Evil 3 walkthrough part 9: Carlos and the Police Station

After everything went so swimmingly on Jill’s train ride in our previous Resident Evil 3 walkthrough, it’s time to take control of Carlos for a little bit. He’ll be exploring the Raccoon City Police Department.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the area and point out any items or collectibles along the way. We’ll make our way into the Police Station’s Main Hall, and end at the STARS Office.

When you get control of Carlos, walk forward until you get a cutscene.

Take out the zombified Brad Vickers, and pick up his ID Card.

Instead of going inside, back up (to the west) until you get to the stairs. Take them down and back up on the other side of the entrance.

There’s a Charlie Doll on a low wall to your left.

Head back and go into the Police Station.

After the shutters open, head to the north end of the Main Hall and grab the Green Herb near the statue.

Run up to the second floor and grab the Handgun Ammo along the east side.

Head back to the front desk, and go west into Reception.

In Reception, cut left and read the ID Card Security Protocols note and open the Storage Box for some Assault Rifle Ammo.

Continue into the hallway on the other side, and follow it around to the north until you reach the Operations Room. A couple of zombies will give you a big, warm RPD welcome.

Loop around to grab the Flash Grenade from the table in the middle of the room. Continue through the other door.

Pick up the Assault Rifle Ammo from the desk, and take note of the “Locker Room CAP” note on the whiteboard.

Unlock the door along the east wall, and head through.

You’ll have five zombies to deal with in the hall. When you’re safe, head to the left (north), and smash the crate for a Green Herb.

Head into the West Office. Check the locker along the wall ahead of you for some Assault Rifle Ammo.

Use the ID Card on the Storage Box to pick up the Scope (Assault Rifle).

Inside the attached office, pick up the Handgun Ammo from the desk. (We’ll be back for the safe later.)

Along the left of the line of desks, read the Sept. 20 Arrest Report. On the right side, grab the Red Herb and Handgun Ammo.

Head back out to the hallway.

Follow the hall to the north. Take the first right, and head into the Darkroom. Hit the lockers for a Red Herb and more Assault Rifle Ammo.

Check the Internal Memo for the code for the safe in the West Office — 9 left, 15 right, 7 left. Run back and open the safe for a Hip Pouch.

Use the Item Box and Typewriter, and then we’ll head upstairs.

Before heading to the STARS Office, run all the way up to the third floor (3F). Grab the Safety Deposit Key from the boxes on the left, and smash the crate for a Green Herb.

We’ll come back for the locker. For now, head back down to the second floor (2F).

Just inside the Shower Room, read the Note to a Friend.

Grab the Green Herb on the right, and then enter the code from earlier — CAP — to open the locker. Grab the Flash Grenade inside.

Go back downstairs (and hit the Darkroom to save if you want).

Take the hallway south toward the Safety Deposit Room. You’ll meet your first Licker here. Move slowly — it can’t see, so it will be listening for your footsteps. When you take it on, keep as much distance as you can and use your Assault Rifle. The Flash Grenades will disorient it, and make it lose track of you.

Use the Safety Deposit Key on the door (and then discard it).

Deal with the zombie on the left side, and then use the keypad to unlock lockers 104 (Battery), 106 (Assault Rifle Ammo), and 109 (Hand Grenade).

In the back room of the Safety Deposit Room, grab the Green Herb and look for the Charlie Doll on top of the shelves to the left. Make your way back to the door.

Check the photo on the whiteboard to your left to see the 3F Locker combination — DCM.

Run back upstairs and open the third floor locker for more Assault Rifle Ammo.

Return to the Shower Room on 2F. Grab the Electronic Gadget taped to the wall, and combine it with the Battery to create a Detonator. Use it on the explosives on the wall to make a hole.

There are several zombies on the other side, so get ready. (There are at least 10 in the next room and the hallway beyond — we lost count.) Use that Hand Grenade you just picked up to thin the herd — just back up and aim low so Carlos throws it underhand.

In the hallway, grab the Assault Rifle Ammo, and then open the lockers for some First Aid Spray and more Assault Rifle Ammo.

When you enter the next hall, you’ll have another Licker to deal with, so make sure all the zombies behind you are really down (stab them with your Combat Knife or shoot them in the head with your Handgun). Take on the Licker when you’re certain.

Smash the crate on your left for more Assault Rifle Ammo.

Head to the far end of the hall and look for some more Assault Rifle Ammo on the windowsill.

Duck into the STARS Office and watch the cutscene.

Grab the Red Herb by the door.

Head into the front office on the left just as you enter for the Report on the Mansion Incident and a photograph to check out.

Check the desks to the left of the main room for a Flash Grenade. In the room to the left (north), use the ID Card to pick up some more Assault Rifle Ammo.

Over on the right side, grab the First Aid Spray from the wall, and hit the Item Box.

When you’re done, head back out the door.