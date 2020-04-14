Resident Evil 4 remake reportedly in the works

Remakes, it seems, are big business at the moment. Not only are a lot of people currently playing through Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake, but just a couple of weeks ago, Capcom also released a remake of Resident Evil 3. Resident Evil 3 followed a very successful and very warmly-received remake of Resident Evil 2, so it should come as little surprise to hear that Capcom has now greenlit a Resident Evil 4 remake.

So says Video Games Chronicle, which spoke to “multiple development sources” that are familiar with Capcom’s plans. VGC says that development will be led by M-Two, a studio that helped Red Works create the Resident Evil 3 remake. Shinji Mikami, who directed the original Resident Evil 4, has given his blessing to the project, though he won’t be returning to work on the remake in any substantial capacity.

VGC also notes that Resident Evil 4 won’t be released until sometime in 2022, and even then, that’s only an estimate. At the end of it all, we could be waiting two years or more before we see this remake land on shelves. Over on Twitter, noted Resident Evil leaker AestheticGamer confirmed that everything in VGC’s report is true and added more on top of it.

So here comes me talking about RE4 REmake, it was kinda’ inevitable it was going to leak sooner than later even though I do still feel now isn’t the best time for it to leak. The game is still at least a couple years away and isn’t even the next RE game releasing. But a number of

According to AestheticGamer, M-Two – which was founded in 2018 – was created specifically for remaking Resident Evil 4, so Capcom has been plotting this one for a couple of years at least. AestheticGamer also says that Capcom is looking closely at the feedback for Resident Evil 3 as it works on Resident Evil 4, since the RE3 remake didn’t score quite as high across the board as Resident Evil 2 did.

AestheticGamer notes that the Resident Evil 4 remake won’t be the next game in the series from Capcom – that, rather, will be Resident Evil 8, which was leaked last week. Resident Evil 4 will likely come after Resident Evil 8 releases, which explains the expected 2022 release window. We’ll see what happens from here, but if you had your fingers crossed for a Resident Evil 4 remake, it looks like you might eventually get your wish.